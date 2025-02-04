Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Par Pacific will announce Q4 2024 results on February 25, followed by an investor conference call on February 26.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on February 25, 2025, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call for investors on February 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, during which details will be discussed. Interested parties can access the call by dialing the provided numbers and will also have the option to listen to a replay available until March 12, 2025. Par Pacific, based in Houston, Texas, operates in the energy sector, providing renewable and conventional fuels across the western United States and owns significant refining capacity and infrastructure. Additional information can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

Par Pacific will provide its fourth quarter 2024 results, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct engagement between the company and investors, fostering a stronger investor relationship.

Par Pacific is a growing energy company with significant refining capacity and a diverse infrastructure, which enhances its market position.

The report may serve as a catalyst for potential positive stock market reactions following the results announcement.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of upcoming earnings results suggests a period of waiting for investors, potentially leading to uncertainty about the company's performance during that time.



Specific details or highlights from the fourth quarter 2024 results are not provided, leaving a gap of information that could affect investor confidence.



The mention of ongoing operations and stakeholders suggests potential reliance on external entities that may introduce operational risks or uncertainties.

FAQ

When will Par Pacific release its fourth quarter 2024 results?

Par Pacific will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on February 25, 2025, after the market closes.

What is the date and time of theearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill be held on February 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern).

How can I access the live conference call?

To access the conference call, dial 1-833-974-2377 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5782 (toll).

Where can I find the earnings release and related materials?

The full earnings release and materials will be available on Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

Will there be a replay of the conference call available?

Yes, a replay will be available after the call until March 12, 2025, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (toll-free).

$PARR Insider Trading Activity

$PARR insiders have traded $PARR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM PATE (Director) sold 67,700 shares for an estimated $1,098,094

WILLIAM MONTELEONE (President and CEO) sold 26,507 shares for an estimated $419,075

$PARR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $PARR stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2024 results after the New York Stock Exchange closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific’s website at



http://www.parpacific.com



.







Par Pacific Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call









Wednesday, February 26, 2025









9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern)









Dial-in number: 1-833-974-2377 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-5782 (toll)







Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.





To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the Investors section of Par Pacific's website at



http://www.parpacific.com



.





A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-0088 (toll). The passcode for the replay is 2219355. The replay will be available until March 12, 2025.







About Par Pacific







Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a growing energy company providing both renewable and conventional fuels to the western United States. Par Pacific owns and operates 219,000 bpd of combined refining capacity across four locations in Hawaii, the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, and an extensive energy infrastructure network, including 13 million barrels of storage, and marine, rail, rack, and pipeline assets. In addition, Par Pacific operates the Hele retail brand in Hawaii and the “nomnom” convenience store chain in the Pacific Northwest. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at



www.parpacific.com



.







Investor Contact:







Ashimi Patel





VP, Investor Relations & Sustainability





(832) 916-3355







apatel@parpacific.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.