Par Pacific Holdings (FRA:61P) Price Target Increased by 33.93% to 38.40

The average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings (FRA:61P) has been revised to 38.40 / share. This is an increase of 33.93% from the prior estimate of 28.67 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.73 to a high of 44.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.35% from the latest reported closing price of 33.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 61P is 0.16%, a decrease of 4.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.64% to 62,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 3,348K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,889K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 2,694K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,900K shares, representing a decrease of 7.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 61P by 39.63% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,035K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing an increase of 50.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 61P by 74.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,671K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.