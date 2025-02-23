PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $PARR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS ($PARR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,720,735,583 and earnings of -$1.05 per share.

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS insiders have traded $PARR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PARR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM PATE (Director) sold 67,700 shares for an estimated $1,098,094

WILLIAM MONTELEONE (President and CEO) sold 26,507 shares for an estimated $419,075

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $248,102,186 of award payments to $PARR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

