Par Pacific Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5, after the closing bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.17 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.

PARR’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 70.8%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

PARR’s Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Par Pacific’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.05 per share, implying an improvement of 211.7% from the year-ago reported number. The company has witnessed no estimate revision in the past seven days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.93 billion, suggesting a 10.9% rise from the year-ago figure.

PARR: Factors to Note

To understand how oil prices behaved in the March-end quarter, let’s analyze commodity price data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”).

According to the EIA, January and February saw relatively low crude prices, with Cushing, OK, WTI spot price averaging $60.04 and $64.51 per barrel, respectively, marking significant declines from $75.74 and $71.53 per barrel in the same months of 2025. This lower crude pricing environment is likely to have supported stronger refining margins for PARR.

Crude prices surged to $91.38 per barrel in March from $68.24 per barrel in the year-ago month, driven by the Middle East tensions. Due to this, the company may have faced margin compression later in the quarter, which is likely to have offset early gains.

Q1 Earnings Whispers for PARR

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PARR this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP: The refining player has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Shell plc SHEL currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.56% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shell is set to release first-quarter earnings on May 7, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHEL’s earnings is pegged at $1.78 per share, indicating a 3.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.15% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Marathon Petroleum is set to release first-quarter earnings on May 5, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 383.3% from the prior-year reported figure.

Energy Giant That Has Posted Q1 Results: BP

BP Plc BP reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.24 per American Depositary Share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents.

As of March 31, 2026, BP reported $35.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, BP’s long-term debt amounted to $25.3 billion.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.