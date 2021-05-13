PAR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Par Technology Corp. (Symbol: PAR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $58.17, changing hands as low as $57.46 per share. Par Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PAR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PAR's low point in its 52 week range is $19.67 per share, with $90.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.75.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.