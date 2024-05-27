News & Insights

Stocks

Papyrus Australia Secures Lucrative Egyptian Contracts

May 27, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Limited has inked two key contracts with the Egyptian Government, totaling $1.7m USD, to supply and install banana fibre packaging and fertilizer production lines using their innovative waste conversion technology. These agreements, which forecast potential annual revenue of $2.7m USD from product sales, underscore the company’s growth and commitment to sustainable industry practices. Papyrus’ expansion in Egypt aligns with the government’s strategy for sustainable development and is expected to revolutionize local manufacturing with eco-friendly solutions.

For further insights into AU:PPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.