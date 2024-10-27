Papyrus Australia Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 27, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of directors. The meeting will take place at BDO Audit Pty Ltd in Adelaide. Investors and stakeholders will be keen to see how these decisions impact the company’s future direction.

For further insights into AU:PPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.