Papyrus Australia Plans Strategic Reveal Amid Trading Halt

November 21, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has requested a voluntary suspension of its shares on the ASX as it prepares to unveil its commercialisation roadmap. The suspension will remain in effect until the company releases its anticipated announcement or normal trading resumes on November 25, 2024. Investors are eagerly awaiting details of the company’s strategic plans, which could impact its market position.

