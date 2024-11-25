Papyrus Australia Partners with L39 for Vietnam Expansion

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has partnered with L39 Capital Pty Ltd to advance its Joint Venture with Thanh Dung Co in Vietnam, focusing on due diligence and establishing an independent commercial entity. The collaboration aims to secure necessary funding through L39’s investor network, enhancing Papyrus’s operational capabilities and market reach. This strategic move underscores L39 Capital’s confidence in Papyrus’s growth potential.

