Papyrus Australia Ltd Manages Cash Flow Amidst Challenges

October 31, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of AUD 177,000 for the quarter ending September 2024. The company managed to offset some of these expenses through financing activities, bringing in AUD 157,000. Despite the challenges, Papyrus Australia Ltd shows resilience by effectively managing its cash flow during this period.

