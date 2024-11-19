News & Insights

Papyrus Australia Ltd Announces Trading Halt for Key Update

November 19, 2024 — 09:22 pm EST

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd (ASX: PPY) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement related to its Commercialisation Roadmap. This halt is expected to last until either the commencement of normal trading on 22 November 2024 or the release of the announcement. Investors are keenly watching for updates as this could signal strategic developments for the company.

