Papyrus Australia Ltd AGM Results: Strong Shareholder Support

Papyrus Australia Ltd successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions were carried, including amendments to a typographical error in Resolution 11. Key resolutions involved the re-election of executives and approval of options issuance, indicating strong shareholder support. The results reflect a positive outlook for the company, likely to interest investors following its stock performance.

