Papyrus Australia Eyes Global Expansion and Sustainability

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.
Papyrus Australia Ltd has marked a transformative year in FY24, progressing towards commercialization, notably with its joint venture in Egypt and plans to expand production in Asia and Latin America. The company is focusing on sustainable solutions and strengthening its global footprint, aligning with global trends against single-use plastics. With new leadership and strategic partnerships, Papyrus is poised for significant growth in the global market.
