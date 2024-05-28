Papyrus Australia Eyes Egypt Acquisition Deal

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd is set to hold a General Meeting on June 28, 2024, to discuss the issuance of new shares as part of an acquisition deal with Papyrus Egypt for the Manufacture of Banana Fibre Company LLC. Shareholders are advised to review an Independent Expert’s Report which deems the transaction ‘not fair but reasonable’ for non-associated shareholders. Votes from certain benefitted parties will be excluded to maintain voting integrity.

