Papyrus Australia Expands with Vietnam Venture and Board Strengthening

Papyrus Australia Ltd has embarked on an exciting joint venture with Vietnam’s Thanh Dung Co to transform banana plantation agriwaste into moulded fibre packaging, marking a significant expansion of their innovative technology. The company also strengthened its board with the appointment of two experienced non-executive directors, enhancing its strategic growth capabilities. Additionally, Papyrus received a $332k tax refund for its R&D efforts, bolstering its financial position.

