News & Insights

Stocks

Papyrus Australia Expands with Vietnam Venture and Board Strengthening

November 29, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Papyrus Australia Ltd has embarked on an exciting joint venture with Vietnam’s Thanh Dung Co to transform banana plantation agriwaste into moulded fibre packaging, marking a significant expansion of their innovative technology. The company also strengthened its board with the appointment of two experienced non-executive directors, enhancing its strategic growth capabilities. Additionally, Papyrus received a $332k tax refund for its R&D efforts, bolstering its financial position.

For further insights into AU:PPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.