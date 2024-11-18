News & Insights

Papyrus Australia Expands with New Equity Securities Issue

November 18, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has announced the issuance of 27,777,777 unquoted equity securities, in a move that aligns with its previous market disclosures. This issuance, marked for July 19, 2024, involves options with varying expiration dates and prices. Investors might view this as a strategic step by Papyrus Australia to bolster its financial position.

