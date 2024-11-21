News & Insights

Papyrus Australia Confirms Stability in Financial Results

November 21, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has confirmed that its audited financial results for the year ending June 30, 2024, show no material differences from its Preliminary Final Report, indicating no significant effect on its stock price. The company reassures investors that despite a temporary share price dip, the figures for net loss, cash flows, government grants, and loans remain consistent, with the share price recovering swiftly.

