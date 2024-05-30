News & Insights

Papyrus Australia Balances Operational Costs and Investment Gains

May 30, 2024 — 10:48 pm EDT

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has reported a decrease in net cash from operating activities, registering an outflow of $80,000 for the current month and $321,000 year-to-date. However, the company experienced positive cash flows from investing activities with $99,000 this month, and an overall net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $424,000 over the past ten months. This financial movement highlights both challenges in operation and strategic gains from investments.

