Papyrus Australia Appoints New Chairman in 2024 Report

Papyrus Australia Ltd has released its annual report for 2024, detailing the company’s financial performance and governance changes. The report highlights the appointment of Al Jawhari as Executive Chairman and the retirement of Executive Director Pascal Gouel. Investors may find the company’s financial position and strategic initiatives particularly noteworthy.

