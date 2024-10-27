News & Insights

Stocks

Papyrus Australia Appoints New Chairman in 2024 Report

October 27, 2024 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has released its annual report for 2024, detailing the company’s financial performance and governance changes. The report highlights the appointment of Al Jawhari as Executive Chairman and the retirement of Executive Director Pascal Gouel. Investors may find the company’s financial position and strategic initiatives particularly noteworthy.

For further insights into AU:PPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.