Papua New Guinea refuses extension of Barrick gold mine

Contributors
Melanie Burton Reuters
Tom Westbrook Reuters
MELBOURNE, April 24 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea has refused an application to extend mining at Barrick's ABX.TO Porgera gold mine, Prime Minister James Marape said on Friday.

The decision was based on the recommendation of the country's mining advisory committee, Marape said in a statement.

"In the best interests of the State, especially in lieu of the environmental damages claims and resettlements issues the Special Mining Lease will not be renewed," he said.

