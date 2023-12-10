News & Insights

Papua New Guinea in advanced talks with Chinese banks to fund LNG megaprojects

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 10, 2023 — 10:45 pm EST

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea's state-owned petroleum company is in advanced talks with Chinese banks to help fund its stakes in two massive liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the country, a senior executive said on Monday.

Kumul Petroleum is holding talks with banks in the U.S., Europe and Australia but the talks with China were "mature," its managing director Wapu Sonk told Reuters at the Papua New Guinea Resources and Energy conference in Sydney.

“Most of the funding discussions are really with Chinese backed banks because they have a different view on ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance)," he said. "It’s progressed to a point where it is mature.”

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson in Sydney; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Alasdair.Pal@thomsonreuters.com; +61 291 717 228; Reuters Messaging: alasdair.pal.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.