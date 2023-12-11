News & Insights

Papua New Guinea in advanced talks with Chinese banks to fund its stakes in LNG megaprojects

December 11, 2023

SYDNEY, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Papua New Guinea's state-owned petroleum company is in advanced talks with Chinese banks to help fund its stakes in the two major liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the country, a senior executive said on Monday.

Kumul Petroleum is holding talks with banks in the U.S., Europe and Australia, but its managing director Wapu Sonk said talks with Chinese banks had gone further as they had fewer concerns around fossil fuel development.

"It's progressed to a point where it is mature," Sonk told Reuters at a Papua New Guinea resources and energy conference in Sydney.

The Bank of China 601988.SS, ICBC 601398.SS and Bank of Communications 601328.SS were among those involved, he said.

The state-owned venture must raise roughly $1.34 billion to buy the remainder of a 5% stake in the PNG LNG project from Santos STO.AX and fund a 22.5% share of the Papua LNG project once it is approved next year, Sonk said.

The 5.4 million tonnes per year Papua LNG project is a joint venture between TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, ExxonMobil (XOM.N), Santos and Kumul Petroleum.

Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua told Reuters there should be flexibility for the country if it misses next year's deadline.

