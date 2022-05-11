Papua New Guinea deputy PM killed in road accident

Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil was killed in a road accident on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Basil and three other injured persons were immediately retrieved from the accident site and the deputy prime minister was moved to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said in a statement on Thursday.

"Police investigations have commenced into the accident. The second vehicle involved in the accident and its driver is known," Police Commissioner David Manning said.

Manning said he expected the investigation into the accident to be completed "in a timely manner".

