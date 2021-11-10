Papua New Guinea court allows Oil Search investors to vote on Santos deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - A Papua New Guinea court allowed Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX shareholders to vote on its merger with Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX, both companies said on Thursday.

The scheme meeting will take place on Dec. 7 as per the court orders.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

