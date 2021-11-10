OSH

Papua New Guinea court allows Oil Search investors to vote on Santos deal

A Papua New Guinea court allowed Oil Search Ltd shareholders to vote on its merger with Australia's Santos Ltd, both companies said on Thursday.

The scheme meeting will take place on Dec. 7 as per the court orders.

