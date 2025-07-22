$PAPL stock is up 4262% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PAPL stock has now risen 4262% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,351,902 of trading volume.

$PAPL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $PAPL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PAPL stock page ):

$PAPL insiders have traded $PAPL stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 80 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENDALL LEO MARIN (COO) has made 73 purchases buying 1,527,944 shares for an estimated $74,657 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TASIS ANASTASIOS GIANNOUKAKIS has made 6 purchases buying 686,756 shares for an estimated $40,399 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHUBHA-JEET DASGUPTA (CEO) purchased 33,000 shares for an estimated $1,980

$PAPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $PAPL stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PAPL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PAPL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

D. Boral Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

