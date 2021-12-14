Paper union warns of potential strike in UPM mills

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Finnish paper workers union said on Tuesday it was considering a possible working halt in all forest company UPM-Kymmene's UPM.HE mills under the paper industry's collective labour agreement.

The strike would begin on Jan. 1, the union said, and end on Jan. 22 unless negotiations for a new collective agreement are settled before then.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

