Banking

Paper union warns of potential strike in UPM mills

Contributor
Boleslaw Lasocki Reuters
Published

The Finnish paper workers union said on Tuesday it was considering a possible working halt in all forest company UPM-Kymmene's mills under the paper industry's collective labour agreement.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Finnish paper workers union said on Tuesday it was considering a possible working halt in all forest company UPM-Kymmene's UPM.HE mills under the paper industry's collective labour agreement.

The strike would begin on Jan. 1, the union said, and end on Jan. 22 unless negotiations for a new collective agreement are settled before then.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((boleslaw.lasocki@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 66 00;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

Main

Nov 16, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular