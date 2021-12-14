Paper union warns of potential strike at UPM mills

Adds comments from the union, company

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Finnish paper workers union said on Tuesday it would call a strike in all of forest company UPM-Kymmene's UPM.HE mills in Finland, unless a new collective labour agreement was reached before then.

The strike would begin on Jan. 1 and end on Jan. 22, the union said.

The union said it had not negotiated a collective agreement with UPM other than at the Lappeenranta refinery and added that UPM had single-handedly decided to change the employees' working conditions beginning from January 2022.

"The strike announcement is an exceptional procedure, as the announced strikes are taking place in businesses in which any negotiations have not started, apart from the UPM Lappeenranta Biorefinery," UPM said in a statement.

The strike would impact around 10,000 of the company's subcontractors in Finland, UPM said without disclosing the potential financial impact.

If the strike goes ahead, UPM will strive to meet customer demand through deliveries from its mills outside Finland, it added.

In 2020, the company cut a number of jobs in its plants across Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic hit paper and pulp markets.

Negotiations with Metsa Group and Stora Enso STERV.HE, two other Finnish forestry groups, have been completed, the paper union said on Friday.

Around 2,200 workers are within the scope of the strike in Finland, the union told Reuters.

UPM has 18,000 workers across its plants in Finland, Uruguay and Germany.

(Reporting by Boleslaw Lasocki in Gdansk, Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

