Paper Excellence wins arbitration to complete acquisition of Brazil's Eldorado -sources
By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Paper Excellence BV won the arbitration against Brazilian group J&F Investments to complete the acquisition of paper mill Eldorado Celulose Brasil, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
