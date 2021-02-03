Banking

Paper Excellence wins arbitration to complete acquisition of Brazil's Eldorado -sources

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Paper Excellence BV won the arbitration against Brazilian group J&F Investments to complete the acquisition of paper mill Eldorado Celulose Brasil, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

