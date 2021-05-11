Banking
UFS

Paper Excellence to buy Domtar Corp in $3 billion deal

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS KEANE

Canadian paper and packaging company Paper Excellence will buy U.S rival Domtar Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian paper and packaging company Paper Excellence will buy U.S rival Domtar Corp UFS.N in an all-cash deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Paper Excellence has offered $55.50 per share, which represents a 37% premium to Domtar stock's close on May 3, the day before media reports surfaced about the transaction.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UFS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Banking Videos

    #TradeTalks: Better banking for small businesses and the rise of challenger banks

    NorthOne Co-Founder & CEO Eytan Bensoussan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss better banking for small businesses and the rise of challenger banks.

    May 3, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular