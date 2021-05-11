Paper Excellence to buy Domtar Corp in $3 billion deal

May 11 (Reuters) - Canadian paper and packaging company Paper Excellence will buy U.S rival Domtar Corp UFS.N in an all-cash deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Paper Excellence has offered $55.50 per share, which represents a 37% premium to Domtar stock's close on May 3, the day before media reports surfaced about the transaction.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.