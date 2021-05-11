Markets
UFS

Paper Excellence To Acquire Domtar In All-cash Deal Valued At $3 Bln - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Paper Excellence group of companies, a global diversified manufacturer of pulp and specialty, printing, writing, and packaging papers, and Domtar (UFS, UFS.TO) announced Tuesday that they have entered into a strategic business combination under which the Paper Excellence will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Domtar common stock for $55.50 per share, in cash.

The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 37% to Domtar's closing share price on May 3, 2021, the last trading day prior to the media reports regarding the potential business combination. The all-cash transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion.

After the transaction closes, Paper Excellence intends to continue the operations of Domtar as a stand-alone business entity. As such, Domtar will continue to be led by its management team and Paper Excellence plans to retain its corporate and production locations.

The agreement has been unanimously approved by the Domtar Board of Directors. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to Domtar shareholder approval, receipt of the required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UFS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular