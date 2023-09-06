News & Insights

Banking
WRK

Paper company WestRock nears deal to merge with Smurfit Kappa - WSJ

September 06, 2023 — 05:36 pm EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Sept 6 (Reuters) - WestRock WRK.N is nearing a deal to merge with Europe's Smurfit Kappa SKG.I, a move that could create a global paper and packaging giant worth around $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The merger could be announced next week, if the talks don't fall apart, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

WestRock and Smurfit Kappa did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BankingUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WRK
CRT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.