Paper company WestRock nears deal to merge with Smurfit Kappa - WSJ

Sept 6 (Reuters) - WestRock WRK.N is nearing a deal to merge with Europe's Smurfit Kappa SKG.I, a move that could create a global paper and packaging giant worth around $20 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The merger could be announced next week, if the talks don't fall apart, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

WestRock and Smurfit Kappa did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for a comment.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

