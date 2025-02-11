PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $FRSH Reports Quarterly Earnings

PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS ($FRSH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $194,570,000, beating estimates of $193,333,441 by $1,236,559.

PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS insiders have traded $FRSH stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RATHNAGIRISH MATHRUBOOTHAM (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $39,051,318 .

. ZACHARY NELSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,625 shares for an estimated $717,720 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,510 shares for an estimated $453,695 .

. JOHANNA FLOWER sold 21,400 shares for an estimated $385,200

JENNIFER H TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,435 shares for an estimated $332,305 .

. MIKA YAMAMOTO (CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,436 shares for an estimated $194,497 .

. BARRY L. PADGETT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,685 shares for an estimated $77,088.

PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

