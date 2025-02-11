PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $FRSH Reports Quarterly Earnings

PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS ($FRSH) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, beating estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company also reported revenue of $194,570,000, beating estimates of $193,333,441 by $1,236,559.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FRSH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS insiders have traded $FRSH stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRSH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RATHNAGIRISH MATHRUBOOTHAM (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,500,000 shares for an estimated $39,051,318.
- ZACHARY NELSON has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 50,625 shares for an estimated $717,720.
- ROXANNE S AUSTIN has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 31,510 shares for an estimated $453,695.
- JOHANNA FLOWER sold 21,400 shares for an estimated $385,200
- JENNIFER H TAYLOR has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 23,435 shares for an estimated $332,305.
- MIKA YAMAMOTO (CHIEF CUST & MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,436 shares for an estimated $194,497.
- BARRY L. PADGETT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,685 shares for an estimated $77,088.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 144 institutional investors add shares of PAPA MURPHY'S HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,941,694 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $45,250,647
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,763,324 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,202,959
- TPG GP A, LLC added 3,377,572 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $38,774,526
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,257,074 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,391,209
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,752,995 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,124,382
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,370,664 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,163,636
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,357,526 shares (+5.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,951,195
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.