Papa Johns Unveils New Design For Restaurants And New Logo - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Papa Johns has unveiled a new design for its restaurants, a new logo and new visual brand identity.

The company noted that the new open-floorplan restaurant design blends modern simplicity with the warmth of the experience that invites people to enjoy pizza.

Papa Johns said it carefully crafted the new restaurant design to provide its customers with better pick-up options - in the drive-thru, at "Drive-Up Pick Up" and inside at the pick-up counter, which now includes a self-service option that allows customers to quickly grab their order without waiting in line.

In the kitchen, Papa Johns team members will prepare orders at modular stations that allow the same space to be used for different products at different times, the company said.

