Papa John's To Hire 10,000 More Team Members - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International (PZZA) said that it plans to hire 10,000 additional team members over the next few months.

Recently, the company hired 20,000 team members, including many who were displaced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also said it expanding its college tuition benefit program, "Dough & Degrees," including the addition of two new partners, Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) and University of Maryland Global Campus. Those schools join Purdue University Global in offering Papa John's corporate and franchise team members, as well as their immediate family members, significantly reduced college tuition options.

