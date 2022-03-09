Papa John's Suspends All Corporate Operations In Russia

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) said that it has suspended all corporate operations in Russia. It has ceased all operational, marketing and business support to, and engagement with, the Russian market, where all restaurants are owned by independent franchisees, and a master franchisee who controls operations and provides all supplies and ingredients for the restaurants through a supply chain that it owns and operates.

The company noted that it is not currently receiving any royalties from those franchised stores in Russia. Papa John's International does not own or operate any restaurants in Russia.

Papa John's said it stands with much of the globe in condemning aggression and violence. It hopes for a peaceful resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.