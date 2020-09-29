Papa John's Sees Q3 North America Comp Sales Of 23.8% - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) provided on Tuesday preliminary estimated comparable sales information for the month of September and the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The company has continued to provide this information on a monthly basis in light of the uncertainty related to the ongoing pandemic.

System-wide comparable sales growth for North America restaurants is projected to be 18.4 percent for the month of September and 23.8 percent for the third quarter.

System-wide comparable sales growth for international restaurants is expected to be 23.2 percent for the month of September and 20.5 percent for the third quarter.

Of the company's approximately 2,100 international franchised stores, approximately 90 are temporarily closed, primarily in Latin America and Europe. In North America, almost all traditional restaurants remain open and fully operational.

