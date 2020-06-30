Papa John's Reports Third Consecutive Month Of Double-digit Sales Growth In North America

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) reported that, for the five weeks ended June 28, 2020, comparable sales growth for system-wide North America restaurants was 24.4%. For system-wide international restaurants, comparable sales growth was 6.0%.

For the second quarter, comparable sales growth for system-wide North America restaurants was 28.0%. For system-wide international restaurants, comparable sales growth was 5.3%.

Rob Lynch, President & CEO said, "In June Papa John's delivered a third consecutive month of double-digit sales growth in North America and strong growth internationally."

The company said, of its approximately 2,100 international franchised stores, the number temporarily closed has declined to approximately 225, principally in Europe and Latin America.

