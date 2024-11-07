Papa John’s reports Q3 EPS 43c, consensus 43c

Reports Q3 revenue $506.8M, consensus $$497.27M. “In my first few months at Papa Johns, I have been impressed with the disciplined execution of our teams. During the third quarter, we delivered earnings in line with our expectations in what continues to be a very challenging consumer environment,” said Todd Penegor, Papa Johns President and CEO. “I joined Papa Johns because I could see the potential in this company. With our leadership team, we continue to evaluate the business and refine our key strategic initiatives. We are encouraged by the early progress we are making to improve our value perception along with our digital and loyalty experience. Reigniting our track record of innovation and prioritizing the customer experience and franchisee profitability, we’re confident Papa Johns can return to sustainable, profitable growth,” added Penegor. “We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us and look forward to sharing our progress with our investors and other key stakeholders.”

