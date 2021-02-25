Papa John's Reports Adj. Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) reported fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.40 compared to a loss of $0.25, a year ago. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.46, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter consolidated revenues were $469.8 million, up 12.5% from a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $467.9 million, for the quarter. Comparable sales were up by 13.5% in North America and 21.4% internationally.

Shares of Papa John's were down 8% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.