Papa John's Records Best Sales Period In May - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) announced preliminary estimated comparable sales information for the May fiscal period. For the period from Apr. 27, 2020, to May 24, 2020, comparable sales growth at system-wide North America restaurants was 33.5%. System-wide international restaurants recorded comps. growth of 7.0%.

Papa John's said, of the company's approximately 2,100 international franchised stores, approximately 320 are temporarily closed, in accordance with government policies. In North America, almost all traditional restaurants remain open and fully operational.

The company noted that it will continue providing the information on a monthly basis through the June fiscal period.

