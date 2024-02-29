Papa John's Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) reported that its fourth quarter net income attributable to the company increased to $26.1 million from $23.5 million, last year. Earnings per common share was $0.79, compared to $0.66. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.91, compared to $0.71 a year ago. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues were $571 million, up 9%, compared with a year ago. Excluding the 53rd week, total revenues were up approximately 1%. Analysts on average had estimated $577.86 million in revenue. Global system-wide restaurant sales were $1.34 billion, an 11% increase from the prior year fourth quarter. Excluding the 53rd week in 2023, global system-wide sales were up approximately 2%.

