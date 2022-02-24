Papa John's Q4 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) said its fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share grew 88% to $0.75. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.72, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to the company increased to $24.6 million or $0.67 per share from $13.2 million or $0.28 per share, a year ago.

Total company revenues were $528.9 million, up 12.6% from a year ago. Comparable sales were up 11.1% in North America and rose 2.4% Internationally. Analysts on average had estimated $523.7 million in revenue.

