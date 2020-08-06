Papa John's Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Revenues Up 15.3%

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) reported second quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.48 compared to $0.16, previous year. Consolidated revenues increased 15.3% to $460.62 million. Excluding the impact of refranchising 46 domestic restaurants and a quality control center in Mexico in 2019, consolidated revenues were up approximately 18.3%.

For the second quarter, the company recorded system-wide North America comparable sales increase of 28.0%. International comparable sales were up 5.3%. Excluding temporary closures related to COVID-19, international comparable sales rose 13.3%.

The company preliminary estimated July comparable sales increases of 30.3% for North America and 13.9% for international.

