Markets
PZZA

Papa John’s Q1 Was Profitable, but Not as Much as Analysts Expected

Contributor
Rhian Hunt The Motley Fool
Published

Reporting on its first quarter of 2020 yesterday, Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) revealed positive growth, earnings per share (EPS), and revenue figures compared to Q1 2019's negative metrics. However, with the economic damage imposed on the U.S. economy in general and the restaurant industry in particular in March, its performance fell short of consensus analyst estimates.

The pizza chain outdid its previous-year quarterly results with diluted $0.15 EPS, compared to 2019's negative $0.12 EPS, reflecting net income of $8.4 million this year and a net loss of $1.7 million last year. Analysts had forecast $0.39 EPS for Q1 2020, however. Instead of the expected $413 million in total revenue, the company delivered $409.8 million.

Pizzas inside a display case.

Image source: Getty Images.

Globally, restaurant sales grew 5.3% in Q1 2020, rather than shrinking 5.5% as it had in 2019. In North America, company-owned restaurants saw comparable sales expand 6.1% and franchisees enjoyed 5.1% growth, once again reversing previous-year sales losses.

Providing a preliminary look at April, Papa John's indicates that comparable sales grew explosively in the U.S., skyrocketing 26.9%. International sales remained far weaker but still climbed a little, growing an estimated 1.4%. The company states the reason for these soaring sales is that "unprecedented numbers of families are relying on Papa John's" and remarks it is "rising to this challenge."

The enterprise reports that it has enough cash on hand for its needs, with backup in the form of $350 million in revolving credit, which it has not yet drawn down. CEO Robert Lynch stated during the followup earnings conference call that the company attracted in excess of 1 million new customers during April.

10 stocks we like better than Papa John's International
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Papa John's International wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PZZA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular