Papa John's Q1 Results Beat Estimates- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) reported net income in the first quarter of $33.83 million or $0.82 per share, up from $8.44 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.90 per share, that beat the average estimate of sixteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.56 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased 24.9% to $511.75 million from $409.86 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $470.81 million.

The company said its comparable sales were up 26.2% in North America and 23.2% Internationally driven by menu innovation, including the new Epic Stuffed Crust pizza in North America, and expanding customer base.

