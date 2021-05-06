Papa John's Q1 Results Beat Estimates- Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) reported net income in the first quarter of $33.83 million or $0.82 per share, up from $8.44 million or $0.15 per share last year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.90 per share, that beat the average estimate of sixteen analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.56 per share.

Revenues for the quarter increased 24.9% to $511.75 million from $409.86 million last year. The consensus estimate was for $470.81 million.

The company said its comparable sales were up 26.2% in North America and 23.2% Internationally driven by menu innovation, including the new Epic Stuffed Crust pizza in North America, and expanding customer base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.