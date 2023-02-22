Papa John's (PZZA) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 23, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 13.3% from the prior-year quarter. Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates have been revised downward by 3.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $522.8 million, suggesting a decline of 1.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

Factors to Note

Papa John's fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are likely to be negatively impacted by dismal comps, domestic company-owned restaurant sales as well as international revenues. However, expansion efforts, sales building initiatives and digitalization are likely to have aided the company’s performance.



We expect domestic company-owned restaurant sales and international revenues to decline 6.9% and 15.5% year over year, respectively. On the other hand, we expect North America commissary revenues, and North America franchise royalties & fees to increase 4.2% and 3.7% year over year, respectively.



High commodity and labor costs are likely to have affected the bottom line in the quarter-to-be reported. Operating margin is expected to be 6.2% compared with 7.2% reported in the prior year quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Papa John's this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Papa John's has an Earnings ESP of +1.47%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Papa John's carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some stocks worth considering from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale space, as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +14.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line decline while reporting third-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.67 suggests a decline of 2.3% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Casey's top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.52 billion, which indicates an increase of 15.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. CASY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average.



Dine Brands Global, Inc. DIN has an Earnings ESP of +2.62% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Shares of Dine Brands have gained 35.6% in the past year. DIN’s earnings beat the consensus mark in each of the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.6%, on average.



Ross Stores ROST currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.16% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register a bottom-line improvement while reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.23 suggests an increase of 18.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Ross Stores’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $5.13 billion, which suggests a rise of 2.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. ROST delivered an earnings beat of 10.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (DIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

