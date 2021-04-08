Papa John's (PZZA) Stock Up on Expansion Plans in Cambodia

Papa John's International, Inc. PZZA recently announced plans to boost its presence in Cambodia. Notably, the company plans to add 15 new restaurants over the next three years. Following the announcement, shares of the company gained 2.6% during trading hours on Apr 7. Earlier, the company had unveiled its store at Phnom Penh in March.

Papa John’s is committed toward developing and maintaining a strong franchise system. The company is continually striving to overcome barriers to expand in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities.

In recent years, the company has entered 12 new countries, including France, Spain, Tunisia, Iraq, the Netherlands, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Bahamas, Pakistan and Portugal. It is also seeking potential franchisees in Brazil, Japan and Southeast Asia. Over the next several years, the company plans to increase its international units, a large portion of which will be franchised. The company is operating in 48 international countries and territories around the globe.

With respect to the expansion, Jack Swaysland, chief operating officer, International, Papa John's, stated, “Papa John’s is better positioned than ever to accelerate international development, which is a key pillar for the brand’s long-term growth. This is a significant new partnership in Asia, and we look forward to continue growing the Papa John’s family across the globe.”

We believe that re-franchising a large chunk of its system reduces a company’s capital requirements and facilitates earnings per share growth and ROE expansion. Alongside, free cash flow continues to grow, allowing reinvestment for increasing brand recognition and shareholder return.

Price Performance

Shares of Papa John's have gained 10.3% so far this year compared with the industry’s 8.8% growth. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, international expansion and franchising initiatives. Moreover, the company is investing heavily in technology-driven initiatives like digital ordering to boost sales.

However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Considering the negative impact of the pandemic on its business and the industry, the company has not provided fiscal 2021 guidance. Moreover, the company is witnessing high costs associated with product launch, marketing campaigns and other sales-building initiatives. Earnings estimates for 2021 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.

