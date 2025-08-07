Papa John's (PZZA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Papa John's (PZZA) reported $529.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $0.41 for the same period compares to $0.61 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $515.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34, the EPS surprise was +20.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Number of restaurants - Papa John's - Company-owned - Domestic : 541 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 541.

: 541 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 541. Number of Restaurants - Total North America : 3,517 compared to the 3,518 average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3,517 compared to the 3,518 average estimate based on five analysts. Comparable sales growth - System-wide North America restaurants : 2.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%.

: 2.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.2%. Comparable sales growth - North America franchised restaurants : 1% versus 1.1% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 1% versus 1.1% estimated by five analysts on average. Comparable sales growth - Domestic company-owned restaurants : 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Number of Restaurants - System-wide : 5,989 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6,035.

: 5,989 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 6,035. Number of Restaurants - Franchised North America : 2,976 versus 2,977 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 2,976 versus 2,977 estimated by five analysts on average. Revenues- North America franchise royalties and fees : $35.36 million compared to the $47.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year.

: $35.36 million compared to the $47.67 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.8% year over year. Revenues- Advertising funds revenue : $44.16 million compared to the $43.8 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $44.16 million compared to the $43.8 million average estimate based on five analysts. Revenues- Other revenues : $23.14 million versus $23.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -62.9% change.

: $23.14 million versus $23.08 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -62.9% change. Revenues- North America commissary revenues : $214.85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $225.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.

: $214.85 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $225.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%. Revenues- Domestic Company-owned restaurant sales: $175.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Here is how Papa John's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Papa John's have returned -15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

