Papa John's (PZZA) Q4 Revenues Beat Estimates, Increase Y/Y

Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues topped the same. Nonetheless, earnings and revenues increased year over year. However, following the announcement, shares of the company dropped 11.6% during trading hours on Feb 25.



Even though earnings of 40 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents by 6.9%, it increased significantly year over year. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported adjusted loss of 25 cents per share.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, total revenues of $469.8 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $465.5 million by 0.9%. Moreover, the top line grew 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the upside can be attributed to strong comparable sales in North America as well as sales from system-wide international restaurants, higher franchise royalties and commissary revenues.



Rob Lynch, president & CEO of Papa John’s, said, “Q4 2020 was the third consecutive quarter of double-digit comparable sales growth and the sixth straight quarter of positive comparable sales in North America. We ended the year with the launch of Epic Stuffed Crust, the biggest product innovation in the company’s history, and our future is extremely bright.”

Global Restaurant Sales & Comps

In the fiscal fourth quarter, global restaurant sales rose 15.5% compared with 4.4% growth reported in the prior-year quarter. Excluding foreign currency impact, global restaurant sales rose 15.4% compared with 4.7% growth in the year-ago quarter.



Domestic company-owned restaurant comps moved up 10.2% in the reported quarter compared with 4.1% growth in the year-ago quarter.



At North America franchised restaurants, comps rose 14.5% compared with 3.3% growth in the year-ago quarter. Also, comps at system-wide North America restaurants improved 13.5% compared with 3.5% growth in the year-ago quarter.



Comps at system-wide international restaurants were up 21.4% compared with 2.4% growth in the prior-year quarter.

Papa Johns International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Papa Johns International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Papa Johns International, Inc. Quote

Operating Highlights

Total operating income in the fiscal fourth quarter was $19.7 million compared with an operating loss of $0.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Total costs and expenses amounted to $450.1 million, up 7% from the prior-year quarter

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 27, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $130.2 million compared with $27.9 million as on Dec 29, 2019. Long-term debt (less current portion) was $328.3 million at the end of fiscal 2020 compared with $347.3 million at 2019-end.



Inventories as of Dec 27, 2020, increased to $30.3 million from $27.5 million on Dec 29, 2019. Free cash flow in 2020 totaled $137.1 million compared with $14 million in the year-ago period.



The company paid out common and preferred stock dividends worth $10.9 million in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 and announced first-quarter 2021 dividends of approximately $10.8 million. The first-quarter dividends were paid to the common shareholders on Feb 19, 2021, while the preferred dividends will be paid on Apr 1, 2021.

Unit Developments

During the fiscal fourth quarter, Papa John’s opened 25 new restaurants in North America and exited 22. In international markets, the company opened 73 new restaurants and exited 36. As of Dec 27, the company had a global restaurant count of 5,400, thereby operating in 48 countries and territories worldwide.



Meanwhile, the company had approximately 1,460 restaurants (210 units in North America and 1,250 units internationally) in the development pipeline. Majority of the restaurants are scheduled to open over the next six years.

2020 Highlights

Net sales in 2020 came in at $1,813.2 million compared with $1,619.2 million in 2019, up 12%.



In 2020, comparable sales rose 17.6% in North America and 12.6% internationally.



Total cash flow from operations increased to $186.4 million from $61.7 million in 2019.



Adjusted earnings per share in 2020 came in at $1.40 compared with 3 cents in 2019.

Zacks Rank

Papa John’s — which shares space with Brinker International, Inc. EAT, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG and BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI in the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.9% per year. These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BJs Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Brinker International, Inc. (EAT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Papa Johns International, Inc. (PZZA): Get Free Report



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.