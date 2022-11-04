Papa John's (PZZA) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Papa John’s International, Inc. PZZA reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both top and bottom lines also declined year over year.



The company’s results in the quarter were negatively impacted by high commodity and labor costs. The company expects near-term headwinds to continue.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

During the fiscal third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 54 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 59 cents. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported adjusted EPS of 83 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $510.5 million missed the consensus mark of $511 million by 0.1%. Moreover, the top line decreased 0.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Global Restaurant Sales & Comps

In the fiscal third quarter, total comparable sales fell 3.4% year over year against 7.3% growth reported in the prior-year quarter. Domestic company-owned restaurant comps in the quarter under review declined 2.2% year over year against a rise of 7.4% reported in the year-ago quarter.



At North America franchised restaurants, comps dropped 0.5% year over year compared with 6.8% growth reported in the year-ago quarter. Comps at North America restaurants increased 0.8% year over year compared with 6.9% growth in the year-ago quarter. Comps at international restaurants were down 10.1% year over year against growth of 8.3% reported in the prior-year quarter.



During the fiscal third quarter, total global system-wide restaurant sales growth came in at 0.5% year over year compared with an 11.2% rise reported in the prior-year quarter.

Operating Highlights

Adjusted operating income in the fiscal third quarter totaled $33.6 million compared with $40.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. During the quarter under review, total costs and expenses amounted to $490.1 million, up 3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 25, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.6 million compared with $70.6 million as of Dec 26, 2021. At the end of the fiscal third quarter, long-term debt (less current portion) totaled $548.8 million compared with $480.7 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022.



Inventories as of Sep 25, 2022, were $42.4 million compared with $35 million on Dec 26, 2021. Free cash flow (for the nine months ended Sep 25, 2022) totaled $28.1 million compared with $145.9 million reported in the prior year period.



During the quarter under review, the company repurchased 229,000 shares with an aggregate cost of $19.5 million. As of Sep 25, the company stated the availability of approximately $329.8 million under its repurchase program.

Unit Developments

During the fiscal third quarter, Papa John’s opened two net new restaurants in North America. In the international markets, the company opened 16 net new restaurants. As of Sep 25, the company had a global restaurant count of 5,589, with operations in 47 countries and territories worldwide.

